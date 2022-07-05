Fit-Out Project Manager at Mediro ICT

Jul 5, 2022

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Fit Out Project Manager to work with blue-chip, global corporates on commercial office – managing multiple schemes at once and leading junior team members to deliver both pre- and post-contract. Travelling to sites is required. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Accountable for the day-to-day delivery of all project management tasks.
  • Develop the client brief and Project Execution Plans to suit the specific requirements of the project.
  • Undertake full design management and manage design teams in the development of design solutions to meet the client’s expectations and budget.
  • Fully manage and handle local government approvals process.
  • Administer complex contracts, proactively managing and confirming the compliance of contractors/consultants to the contract terms and conditions.
  • Assist with the compilation of tender documents and critically reviewing tender returns, contract negotiations, award of contracts, and client reporting.
  • Develop project documentation, programs, master budget, etc.
  • Produce reports to suit relevant stages of the projects.
  • Deliver projects within the framework of risk, sustainability and environmental considerations agreed upon at the business case/client brief stage, while maintaining focus on time, cost, and quality.
  • Monitor and report on the contractor’s progress against the contract program.
  • Manage consultant teams to ensure that the contractor’s design is done in compliance with the contract.
  • Manage internal teams across projects and act as a lead for delivery.

Minimum Requirements

  • Degree in Construction Management
  • 5-10 years experience as a Fit out Project Manager

