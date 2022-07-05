FP & A analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

? Job Purpose:

? Assist the Senior FP&A Analyst to manage the full end to end Financial Planning and Analysis Function for Logistics Africa Group

? Job Outputs:

? (Key Accountabilities)

Monthly reporting

? Preparation of the 20th flash reports with business commentary on variances (LA & BBBEE)

? Preparation of the Month End flash reports with business commentary on variances (LA & BBBEE)

? Preparation and submission of the aggregated flash recon with comments

? Preparation of the flash recon due to HO with explanations for variances to Budget/Forecast

? Resolution of flash queries

? Monthly variance analysis of actuals against forecast/budget for key accounts (IS,BS,CF) and partner with the businesses to close the gap

? Monthly Capex & Opex analysis against budget/forecast

? Other analysis as required by the business

? Management of the reporting structure on the intranet

? Ensure that the budget/forecast data loaded on the intranet agrees to HFM

Quarterly/Bi-Annual

? Ensure forecast validations are cleared

? Ensure that the BU forecast balance sheet and cash flow statements are in balance

? Preparation of LA forecast proofs, check for accuracy and reasonableness and agree to FC reports/HFM

? Preparation of LA forecast recons for accuracy and reasonableness and agree to the FC reports/HFM

? Review aggregated capex schedules and agree to the FC reports

? Resolution of Forecast queries

? Preparation of quarterly forecast cash flows for (ALCO)

Annual

? Ensure budget validations are cleared

? Ensure that the BU budget balance sheet and cash flow statements are in balance

? Preparation of LA budget proofs, check for accuracy and reasonableness and agree to budget reports/HFM

? Preparation of LA budget recons for accuracy and reasonableness and agree to the budget reports/HFM

? Review aggregated capex schedules and agree to the budget reports

? Resolution of budget queries

Adhoc

? Provide assistance to manager as required

? Assist with special requests and projects as required

MUST BE REGISTERED CHARTERD ACCOUNTANT, NEWLY QUALIFIED!

Desired Skills:

financial reporting

financial analysis

Commercial Finance

Balance Sheet Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position