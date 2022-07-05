Full Stack Developer

- Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer. Our clients operate in a range of industries.
- Including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East.
- Our service offering includes project management, software implementation, product development across various platforms, and e-commerce solutions.
We strive to be the best at what we do, and to achieve this we need people on our team who have commitment, drive, and a positive attitude that helps deliver winning results.
Experienced full-stack java developer to join our growing team servicing local and offshore clients in the financial services space.
- You must have strong communication skills and the ability to add value to existing product lines and develop high-end bespoke software & applications, mobile apps, and websites across all sectors.
- This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.
This role is FULLY REMOTE.
Activities will include:
- Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies.
- Implementing superior User Experiences.
- Coding and deploying new features.
- Ensuring our web applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free for recent versions of web browsers across all popular platforms.
- Ensuring all code is readable, well documented, and testable.
- Working on some new developments, some significant enhancements to the existing system, and some support
Requirements
Skills and Qualifications:
- A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering
- Agency/Digital Media Background (nice to have);
- Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;
- Excellent technical skills;
- Excellent problem-solving abilities;
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Technical Skills
- Problem Solving
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Red ember is currently recruiting for a Full Stack Developer to work remotely.