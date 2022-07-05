Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 5, 2022

  • Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer. Our clients operate in a range of industries.
  • Including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East.
  • Our service offering includes project management, software implementation, product development across various platforms, and e-commerce solutions.

  • We strive to be the best at what we do, and to achieve this we need people on our team who have commitment, drive, and a positive attitude that helps deliver winning results.

  • Experienced full-stack java developer to join our growing team servicing local and offshore clients in the financial services space.

  • You must have strong communication skills and the ability to add value to existing product lines and develop high-end bespoke software & applications, mobile apps, and websites across all sectors.
  • This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

This role is FULLY REMOTE.

Activities will include:

  • Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies.
  • Implementing superior User Experiences.
  • Coding and deploying new features.
  • Ensuring our web applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free for recent versions of web browsers across all popular platforms.
  • Ensuring all code is readable, well documented, and testable.
  • Working on some new developments, some significant enhancements to the existing system, and some support

Requirements

Skills and Qualifications:

  • A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering
  • Agency/Digital Media Background (nice to have);
  • Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;
  • Excellent technical skills;
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities;
  • Excellent communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Red ember is currently recruiting for a Full Stack Developer to work remotely.

