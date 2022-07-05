Fullstack Java Developer

Are you a Senior Java Developer who wants to work fully remote and join a dynamic team of developers ? This role is for you!

The ideal candidate should have:

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;

Agency/Digital Media Background (nice to have);

Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;

Excellent technical skills

4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)

4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript

Superior knowledge of Angular 7+

Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills

JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass

Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases

Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites

Knowledge of WebServices and APIs

Ability to produce high quality code

Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps

Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred

Day to Day activities will include:

Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies;

Implementing superior User Experiences;

Coding and deploying new features;

Ensuring our web applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free for recent versions of web browsers across all popular platforms;

Ensuring all code is readable, well documented and testable;

Working on some new developments, some significant enhancements to existing system and some support activities.

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

AWS

HTML

CSS

Less

Angular

Spring

API

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

