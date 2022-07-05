Fullstack Java Developer

Jul 5, 2022

Are you a Senior Java Developer who wants to work fully remote and join a dynamic team of developers ? This role is for you!

The ideal candidate should have:

  • A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;
  • Agency/Digital Media Background (nice to have);
  • Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;
  • Excellent technical skills
  • 4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)
  • 4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript
  • Superior knowledge of Angular 7+
  • Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills
  • JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass
  • Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases
  • Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites
  • Knowledge of WebServices and APIs
  • Ability to produce high quality code
  • Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps
  • Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred

Day to Day activities will include:

  • Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies;
  • Implementing superior User Experiences;
  • Coding and deploying new features;
  • Ensuring our web applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free for recent versions of web browsers across all popular platforms;
  • Ensuring all code is readable, well documented and testable;
  • Working on some new developments, some significant enhancements to existing system and some support activities.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Javascript
  • AWS
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Less
  • Angular
  • Spring
  • API
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

