Fullstack Java Developer

Are you a Senior Java Developer who wants to work fully remote and join a dynamic team of developers ? This role is for you!
The ideal candidate should have:
- A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;
- Agency/Digital Media Background (nice to have);
- Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;
- Excellent technical skills
- 4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)
- 4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript
- Superior knowledge of Angular 7+
- Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills
- JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass
- Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases
- Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites
- Knowledge of WebServices and APIs
- Ability to produce high quality code
- Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps
- Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred
Day to Day activities will include:
- Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies;
- Implementing superior User Experiences;
- Coding and deploying new features;
- Ensuring our web applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free for recent versions of web browsers across all popular platforms;
- Ensuring all code is readable, well documented and testable;
- Working on some new developments, some significant enhancements to existing system and some support activities.
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Javascript
- AWS
- HTML
- CSS
- Less
- Angular
- Spring
- API
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma