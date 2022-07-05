Intermediate Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg South

An international client within the telecommunications industry has an urgent vacancy for a Intermediate Android Developer to join their team. This role is fully remote.

Required Experience:

  • At least 3-7 years’ experience working as an Android Developer, in Android programming platform and SDK (4.0+)
  • Good knowledge of the Kotlin programming language
  • Knowledge of patterns applied in mobile programming (MVC, MVVM, delegation, etc.)
  • Knowledge of common debug and optimization techniques in mobile programming
  • Knowledge of common usability principles related to mobile programming
  • Experience working in Agile/Remote teams
  • Excellent communication skills

The suitable candidate will have the following responsibilities:

  • Take ownership of technical architecture, coding, and development standards
  • Produce high quality, re-usable code, and ensure best practices are followed by the team you lead
  • Create new and enhance existing features and code according to requirements
  • Take the lead in Sprint Planning and Retrospective sessions
  • Work closely with the product management team to produce accurate estimates and clarification
  • Ensure the production of design artifacts, as well as the creation of accurate documentation

Desired Skills:

  • Android Developer
  • SDK
  • MVC
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

