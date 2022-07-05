Intermediate Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg South

An international client within the telecommunications industry has an urgent vacancy for a Intermediate Android Developer to join their team. This role is fully remote.

Required Experience:

At least 3-7 years’ experience working as an Android Developer, in Android programming platform and SDK (4.0+)

Good knowledge of the Kotlin programming language

Knowledge of patterns applied in mobile programming (MVC, MVVM, delegation, etc.)

Knowledge of common debug and optimization techniques in mobile programming

Knowledge of common usability principles related to mobile programming

Experience working in Agile/Remote teams

Excellent communication skills

The suitable candidate will have the following responsibilities:

Take ownership of technical architecture, coding, and development standards

Produce high quality, re-usable code, and ensure best practices are followed by the team you lead

Create new and enhance existing features and code according to requirements

Take the lead in Sprint Planning and Retrospective sessions

Work closely with the product management team to produce accurate estimates and clarification

Ensure the production of design artifacts, as well as the creation of accurate documentation

Apply now for more info and lets get those applications across 🙂

Desired Skills:

Android Developer

SDK

MVC

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

