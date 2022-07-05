Intermediate DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 5, 2022

Our client is looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best-practices.

This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi-project, Java-based product suite and projects.
Responsibilities:

  • Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.

  • Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

  • Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).

  • Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.

  • Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.

  • Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.

  • Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.

  • Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code

  • Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment

  • Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc

  • Some afterhours work will be required from time to time.

Essential Minimum Requirements

  • Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience

  • 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment

  • Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines

  • 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

  • 2+ years of experience in bash scripting

Advantageous skills and experience

  • Experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef

  • Solid understanding of networking

  • Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting

  • Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA

  • Experience in the role of DevSecOps

  • Experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments

  • Experience in firewalling/security

  • Experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities

  • Experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle

  • Experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory

  • Experience in working with Jenkins

  • Experience in working with Git

  • Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence

  • Experience in working with Docker

  • Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

  • Experience in working with XL-deploy

  • Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

Personal Profile

  • Self-starter and self-motivated

  • Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative

  • Flexible and good teamwork

  • Strong attention to detail

  • Results-oriented

Desired Skills:

  • Development Tools/Systems
  • Agile Methodologies
  • Enterprise IT Development
  • Development Automation
  • Linux Operating System
  • Bash Scripting

