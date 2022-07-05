IOS Developer at Glucode

Are you passionate about building apps and do you want to reach millions of users through your code? Join us in building solutions that use the latest technologies and engage with likeminded people that deliver world class products.
Be the voice that guides customers through expert advice. Gather and inform requests for features to improve efficiency, performance and usability. Troubleshoot issues and correct software defects introducing automated tests that result in robust implementations.
Finally get a chance to document projects, creating customer software manuals and developing prototypes for new software technologies.
Jump straight into collaboration and pairing with peers using every opportunity to grow. Plot your career using our Engineering Growth Framework to take the path best suited for you.
Responsibilities
- Keep up to date with the latest platform developments
- Maintain and extend existing development activities
- Work with customers to determine project requirements
- Develop software from requirements and specifications
- Identify and eliminate software defects
- Improve the quality of the codebase through refactoring and introducing unit and UI automation testing
- Participate in our mentoring culture
- Drive and grow the engineering team through engagement
Requirements
- Experience in Objective-C / Swift / UIKit and other native iOS frameworks is required
- SwiftUI experience is a bonus
- Experience testing and test automation
- Experience in creating and using CocoaPods / SwiftPM
- Experience using source control systems and CI / CD
- Experience in using AppStore Connect preferred
- Experience in mentoring other developers (Senior Developers)
- Demonstrate exceptional debugging and problem solving skills
- A curious, passionate, growth-oriented mindset
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills (English)
- Emotional intelligence, empathy and ability to establish trusting and strong relationships
- Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities
- Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables
- Desire to learn new technologies
Qualification
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field, or equivalent experience
Experience
- Junior Developer 1 – 2 years’ experience
- Intermediate Developer 3+ years’ experience
- Senior Developer at least 5+ years’ experience
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Objective-C
- Swift
- UIKit
- CocoaPods
- SwiftPM
- AppStore
- debugging
About The Employer:
Glucode is a Software Company that solves problems to create apps that people love.
We take pride in building our own products that solve meaningful problems that impacts users’ lives for the better.
We also provide a range of tailored services that help our clients create engaging and memorable mobile user experiences. We design, develop and deliver services predominantly for native mobile platforms.
We’re perfectionists, idealists and inventors. Forever tinkering with technology and processes.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- mobile or data allowance
- personal device insurance
- Group Life Insurance