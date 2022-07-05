IT Architect

Large retail Head Office with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ a Senior IT Architect with extensive experience in SAP Hana, Cloud Solutions and Software Architecture Design and Modelling.

This is a hybrid working opportunity. Contract duration is from July until December 2022.

Requirements:

Experience in motor industry would be advantageous

SAP S4 / Hana/ Cloud solutions

8 Years + experience in IT / Software Architecture

ABAP, Java, Lunix, Oracle

Experience in dealing with complex build environments

Team involvement (large scale)

Desired Skills:

SAP Hana

IT Architect

SAP S4

Hybrid

