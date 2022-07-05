IT Architect

Jul 5, 2022

Large retail Head Office with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ a Senior IT Architect with extensive experience in SAP Hana, Cloud Solutions and Software Architecture Design and Modelling.

This is a hybrid working opportunity. Contract duration is from July until December 2022.
Requirements:

  • Experience in motor industry would be advantageous

  • SAP S4 / Hana/ Cloud solutions

  • 8 Years + experience in IT / Software Architecture

  • ABAP, Java, Lunix, Oracle

  • Experience in dealing with complex build environments

  • Team involvement (large scale)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Hana
  • IT Architect
  • SAP S4
  • Hybrid

