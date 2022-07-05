IT Architect (4307JH) – Gauteng Rosslyn

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 December 2022

Salary: R600 – R750 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

German speaking would be an advantage

ROLE PURPOSE

With your expert knowledge you ensure, that the Software architecture holds over several generations but remains flexible towards specific needs of vehicle projects or technological innovations.

As an expert you will furthermore support the feature teams in defining, documenting, and delivering Software components to the vehicle projects.

Together with our departments and the product owner, you will advance the further development of the IT platform and further develop the IT architecture of our target IT Landscape in accordance with our corporate strategy.

As an architect you will define future architecture (cloud solution, S4 Hana) and setup the migration roadmap from legacy systems to new architecture.

You are actively involved in the transformation of our on-prem systems into the Cloud and SAP S4/ Hana.

You are jointly responsible for the design and implementation of our cloud strategy and SAP transformation.

In your daily work, you will find yourself in an international and interdisciplinary environment and collaborate intensively with our high-tech industry partners.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience & Skills

8 years’ experience as an IT Architect

5 years’ experience & knowledge within the Automotive Industry

Technical Skills Experience Required

Expert knowledge in Software architecture design, UML/ SysML modelling.

Extensive experience in software development using ABAP, Java, Lunix, Oracle.

Knowledge and experience in ConnectDirect, Mqueue, Kafka, Cloud solutions, SAP Hana

Expertise in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration.

Business-fluent English, German would be an advantage.

Knowledge and experience in implementing SAP S4/Hana, and Cloud infrastructure solutions

Soft Skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) international counterparts. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

SELF STARTER

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance

Flexibility to take up different tasks within role

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Desired Skills:

IT Architect

Automotive Industry

UML

SysML

ABAP

Java

Lunix

Oracle

ConnectDirect

Mqueue

Kafka

Cloud Solutions

SAP Hana

About The Employer:

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 December 2022

Salary: R600 – R750 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

Learn more/Apply for this position