IT Architect – Gauteng Pretoria

Large retail Head Office with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ a Senior IT Architect with extensive experience in SAP Hana, Cloud Solutions and Software Architecture Design and Modelling.
This is a hybrid working opportunity. Contract duration is from July until December 2022.
Requirements:
- Experience in motor industry would be advantageous
- SAP S4 / Hana/ Cloud solutions
- 8 Years + experience in IT / Software Architecture
- ABAP, Java, Lunix, Oracle
- Experience in dealing with complex build environments
- Team involvement (large scale)
Desired Skills:
- SAP Hana
- IT Architect
- SAP S4
- Hybrid