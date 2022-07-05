IT Technician

Opportunity Available!! Our client in the Accounting/ Auditing Sector is looking to employ a IT Technician to join their team in East London.
Job Description:

  • Supporting the IT environment for the company.

  • Installing, configuring and troubleshooting Microsoft Office 365 applications and desktop.

  • Network troubleshooting Microsoft Windows Operating Systems (including servers) and other applications and services used by the company.

  • To take ownership of end-user issues and problems and be pro-active when dealing with user issues and help them resolve any hardware or software problems.

  • Managing the connectivity for all sites.

  • Supporting all desktop users.

  • Upgrading and installing new hardware and software.

  • Ensuring the daily back up of data.

  • Managing network security.

  • Ensure that all the incidents / requests are responded to within required SLA

  • Provide telephonic / remote support

  • Ensure clients are kept up to date regarding their incidents, requests and all software requirements

  • Ensure connectivity of IT systems and the internet.

  • Support users in the use of computer equipment by providing necessary training and advice.

  • Setup PCs/ notebooks and systems where required.

  • Be responsible for latest security AV as well as all relevant patches.

  • Keep an asset register for all company IT hardware/software, telecomm systems and PABX systems.

  • All company requirements may not be listed above and therefore this is not an exhaustive list of requirements from a potential candidate.

Job Requirements:

Desired Skills:

  • IT Technician
  • IT Systems
  • Malware Software
  • Information Technology

