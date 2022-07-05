Opportunity Available!! Our client in the Accounting/ Auditing Sector is looking to employ a IT Technician to join their team in East London.
Job Description:
-
Supporting the IT environment for the company.
-
Installing, configuring and troubleshooting Microsoft Office 365 applications and desktop.
-
Network troubleshooting Microsoft Windows Operating Systems (including servers) and other applications and services used by the company.
-
To take ownership of end-user issues and problems and be pro-active when dealing with user issues and help them resolve any hardware or software problems.
-
Managing the connectivity for all sites.
-
Supporting all desktop users.
-
Upgrading and installing new hardware and software.
-
Ensuring the daily back up of data.
-
Managing network security.
-
Ensure that all the incidents / requests are responded to within required SLA
-
Provide telephonic / remote support
-
Ensure clients are kept up to date regarding their incidents, requests and all software requirements
-
Ensure connectivity of IT systems and the internet.
-
Support users in the use of computer equipment by providing necessary training and advice.
-
Setup PCs/ notebooks and systems where required.
-
Be responsible for latest security AV as well as all relevant patches.
-
Keep an asset register for all company IT hardware/software, telecomm systems and PABX systems.
-
All company requirements may not be listed above and therefore this is not an exhaustive list of requirements from a potential candidate.
Job Requirements:
Desired Skills:
- IT Technician
- IT Systems
- Malware Software
- Information Technology