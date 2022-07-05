IT Technician – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our client in the Accounting/ Auditing Sector is looking to employ a IT Technician to join their team in East London.

Job Description:

Supporting the IT environment for the company.

Installing, configuring and troubleshooting Microsoft Office 365 applications and desktop.

Network troubleshooting Microsoft Windows Operating Systems (including servers) and other applications and services used by the company.

To take ownership of end-user issues and problems and be pro-active when dealing with user issues and help them resolve any hardware or software problems.

Managing the connectivity for all sites.

Supporting all desktop users.

Upgrading and installing new hardware and software.

Ensuring the daily back up of data.

Managing network security.

Ensure that all the incidents / requests are responded to within required SLA

Provide telephonic / remote support

Ensure clients are kept up to date regarding their incidents, requests and all software requirements

Ensure connectivity of IT systems and the internet.

Support users in the use of computer equipment by providing necessary training and advice.

Setup PCs/ notebooks and systems where required.

Be responsible for latest security AV as well as all relevant patches.

Keep an asset register for all company IT hardware/software, telecomm systems and PABX systems.