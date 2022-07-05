Junior FullStack Web Developer Trainer –

Our client in the UK is looking for a Junior FullStack Web Development Trainer for a 6 – 12 months engagement. This position will be remote, 5 days a week (09:00 am- 16:00pm) Monday – Friday.

A suitable candidate will have a strong programming, development and coding understanding and would be a person with excellent communication and teaching skills.

Supporting a team of trainers, you will work with our experienced specialists to supervise courses, improve and create teaching materials, and ensure the best possible, positive learning experience for our participants.

Role responsibilities

Support current trainers with Course supervision Creation of training material Ensuring a positive learning experience for participants Provide feedback on quality of training delivery and course materials.

Deliver advanced technical training classes to industry professionals or individuals, advancing their careers once correct experience levels have been reached.

Required technical skills

Experience/ knowledge in the following tech stacks:

Front-end Web Development:

Version Control (Git -GitHub)

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

Bootstrap

Project Documentation

TypeScript

Angular

Back-end Web Development:

JavaScript

Bootstrap

Project Documentation

TypeScript

Angular

PHP

Experience

1+ year of relevant work experience.

Preferably previous tutoring/training experience mentioned skills and tech stack.

Desired Skills:

Angular

CSS3

JavaScript

