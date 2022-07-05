Junior Project Manager

A Company in the Western Cape has a position available for a Junior Project Manager to assist the Senior Project Manager in the role of leading teams and various other activities

Project management diplomas or equivalent combination of education and experience

PMP or Prince II, Agile PM, or any relevant Project Management Degree (Internationally recognised qualification)

Cross functional industry Experience would be beneficial

Minimum 5 – 7 years related project management experience

The Junior Project Manager will assist with the following

Manage a portfolio of complex initiatives that span one or multiple lines of business

Deliver successful projects| programmes from tender to completion

Provide strategic direction to project management team

Team resource management including manpower need, team set up, specific recruitment needs

Management of project KPIs e.g. Earned Value

Client and Subcontractor Management; strategic, relationship and contractual and commercial management

Interface with clients’ project management team to report update and resolve issues

Ensure project deliverables are met in accordance with programme, quality, and cost

Maintain a strategic focus for the project with frequent interaction with the divisional heads to ensure a balance between the immediate project needs and the long-term goals of the divisions.

Maintain effective relationship with divisional heads to meet their needs as project sponsors.

Manage the execution of the project with accountability for the project profitability (including all resources and associated cost plans).

Utilise the NEC XON project management methodology, systems, and tools.

Comply with NEC XON’s rules and policies and follows professional practice.

Lead Project Teams and facilitates the communication and interaction among the technical representatives.

Track project against its schedule, budget and against phase objectives, reporting status to management and divisional heads on a regular basis, and executive staff on an as needed basis.

Develop and implements recovery plans for off-schedule and unanticipated occurrences.

Maintain awareness of safety and environmental requirements.

Negotiate differences with client and internal personnel to meet project goals.

Review and approves key project documents including project initiation documents (project charter and terms of delivery), project plans, Operating Manuals, etc.

Provide primary line of communication with client regarding project delivery.

Maintain an effective relationship with the client account leader.

Tracks costs and reports against budget.

Work with Programme Management Office to prepare for and conduct project gate /phase meetings at appropriate phases of the project.

Assist in preparation of and review of client invoices.

Participate in the Project Proposal, RFI & RFQs to ensure the Scope of Work is properly defined and ensures that the Project Team has a clear understanding of the Project Scope of supply

Proven track record of delivering a large complex, multi discipline and multi subcontract, design and build project for a process plant (or similar technical challenge) from tender through to handover. The candidate would have been wholly responsible and accountable for the project as Project Manager.

Extensive past project management experience is essential. This will ideally have been gained in a design or construction led field.

Experience in Infrastructure (UPS, Generators, HVAC) and Datacentres preferrable

Proven track record of delivering to tight deadlines

Experienced in managing delivery from subcontractors

Experience gained in managing delivery to clients

Experienced gained in a highly regulated industry

Possesses a broad understanding of each divisional discipline.

Effective people management and leadership skills

Desired Skills:

Infrastructure

UPS Generators

Project Management Diploma

Prince 2

Agile PM

