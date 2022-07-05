Manual Tester at Reverside

3+ years proven testing experience (mandatory)

o Strong working experience in functional, system, integration and regression testing.

o Strong understanding /working experience of analyzing requirements and extracting test scenarios and test conditions from the business / functional requirements (mandatory)

o Strong understanding /working experience of writing test cases from extracted test scenarios (mandatory)

o The potential candidate must be a self-starter and able to work from home/off shore with minimal supervision / connectivity issues (Remote working) (mandatory)

o Strong understanding and experience in working with Mainframe systems (advantageous).

o Strong experience in testing mainframe systems (advantageous).

o Strong Communication Skills(Verbal & Written)

Reporting skills (advantageous).

o Experience working in an Agile environment (advantageous).

o Testing certification (advantageous)

o Good Communication Skills (Verbal & Written)

o Sound Knowledge of the banking domain (banking / financial services) (advantageous)

o Sound Knowledge of the Digital platforms (Web, USSD, and/ or mobile domain). (advantageous).

o Should be willing to provide Production support as and when required (Almost daily)

o Exposure to test automation ( Selenium, UFT, Cucumber…etc.)(advantageous).

Working experience on the test management tools (Test Rail & Jira/X-Ray) (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Selenium

UFT

Test Rail

Jira/X-Ray

manual testing

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position