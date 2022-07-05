.NET Core Developer – Western Cape

The Role: We are looking for a .Net Developerwith a minimum of 5 years experience for a permanent role based in Cape Town

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing

Experience Required:

C# (.net core/ .NET 5)

SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

Rest API’s

Cloud (AWS)



Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

We are basically looking for a full stack dev, with a lean towards back end development with a minimum 5 years.

.Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development)

We will be building with MVC (and potentially Razor pages in some instances)

Must be comfortable with building REST Api??s

Must have used Test-Driven Development before.

Must have Basic SQL skills

Exposure to Entity Framework

Must have worked with Microsoft SQL Server

Front end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly)

Working with Git version control

AWS Microservices implementation

Net Core

Implementing AWS Microservices

Financial Services ?? a bonus

