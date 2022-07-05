.NET Core Developer – Western Cape

The Role: We are looking for a .Net Developerwith a minimum of 5 years experience for a permanent role based in Cape Town
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing
Experience Required:
- C# (.net core/ .NET 5)
- SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
- Rest API’s
- Cloud (AWS)
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- We are basically looking for a full stack dev, with a lean towards back end development with a minimum 5 years.
- .Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development)
- We will be building with MVC (and potentially Razor pages in some instances)
- Must be comfortable with building REST Api??s
- Must have used Test-Driven Development before.
- Must have Basic SQL skills
- Exposure to Entity Framework
- Must have worked with Microsoft SQL Server
- Front end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly)
- Working with Git version control
- AWS Microservices implementation
- Net Core
- Implementing AWS Microservices
- Financial Services ?? a bonus