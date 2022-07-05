.NET Core Developer – Western Cape

Jul 5, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a .Net Developerwith a minimum of 5 years experience for a permanent role based in Cape Town

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing

Experience Required:

  • C# (.net core/ .NET 5)
  • SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
  • Rest API’s
  • Cloud (AWS)

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • We are basically looking for a full stack dev, with a lean towards back end development with a minimum 5 years.
  • .Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development)
  • We will be building with MVC (and potentially Razor pages in some instances)
  • Must be comfortable with building REST Api??s
  • Must have used Test-Driven Development before.
  • Must have Basic SQL skills
  • Exposure to Entity Framework
  • Must have worked with Microsoft SQL Server
  • Front end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly)
  • Working with Git version control
  • AWS Microservices implementation
  • Net Core
  • Implementing AWS Microservices
  • Financial Services ?? a bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position