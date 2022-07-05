New board appointments at Mustek

Mustek Group has announced the appointment of executive director Neels Coetzee as divisional MD of Mustek.

Shabana Aboo Baker Ebrahim will take over the position of group financial director and assist group CEO Hein Engelbrecht, who took over that position effective 1 July.

Coetzee holds a BCom (Hons) degree, is a registered chartered accountant and joined the group in 2001 as group financial manager after completing his articles with

Deloitte & Touche in 2000. He was appointed to the board as group financial director in 2008.

Ebrahim is a registered chartered accountant with a Masters in Taxation degree. She joined the group in 2020 as group financial manager and was previously an associate director at Deloitte & Touche.