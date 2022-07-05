New GM for Lenovo SA

Yugen Naidoo has been appointed as the new GM for Lenovo’s South African division, as predecessor Thibault Dousson moves to the Lenovo SSG (Services and Solutions Group) for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region.

Naidoo joined Lenovo in 2016 as a consumer segment leader. In 2021 he became a consumer and SMB lead and, a year later, took the position of the Lenovo channel leader.

During his tenure, Naidoo delivered record-breaking growth in the consumer segment, while Lenovo maintained the number one position market share position, according to IDC figures.

“I’ve had a fulfilling journey at Lenovo. Each role has been integral to my professional and personal development,” Naidoo says. “I look forward to my new role and will ensure that the brand continues to grow in all areas.

“My core focus will be to accelerate digital transformation in my region and become a trusted partner of choice to consumers. Above all my ultimate goal will be to deliver truly smarter technology and solutions to all embodying our brand vision as well as supporting the communities we operate in.”

Yugen’s major responsibility will be to support the intelligent transformation of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Groups key customers and partners, while driving Lenovo’s brand ethos of delivering “Smarter Technology for All”.

“As the country manager, Yugen will build on the strong cultural foundation laid by Thibault Dousson and continue to strengthen our business in the SADC countries,” says Shashank Sharma, executive director and GM for Lenovo Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.