Programme Adiministrator

A Financial Intitute in the centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Program Administrator.

The main purpose of the roles is to perform general project administrative support functions to ensure the smooth running of projects, initiatives, and operational activities within the Economic Research Department. The CDRC identifies and prioritises various research agenda topics and meets on a quarterly bases to assess progress. In order to address execution challenges (coordination and delivery) and manage key outcomes, the CDRC established the Policy lab.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY SKILLS. THIS IS NOT A PERSONAL ASSISTANT POSITION

A Diploma in Project Management or an equivalent qualification;

A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a project & Programme administration environment; and

A solid knowledge of project management disciplines with an emphasis on project administration

The Programme administrator will be required to perform this function in accordance with the Bank’s Programme & Project management framework. This resource will sit in the CDRC Lab.

Support the development of Programme planning documents, including Programme Charter and Programme Work plan

Support mobilising the required resources to successfully deliver the Programme

To assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory project & programme documentation

To collate and manage project & programme information and reports to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of project status

To liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout the project life cycle in order to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to projects & programmes

To update and maintain the project/programme schedules, highlighting deviations in order to ensure that timelines are adhered to and allow for planning adjustments

To maintain a project repository in order to ensure that project information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes

To schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure that actions are followed up as per the minutes

To record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues and action logs in order to allow management of project risks by the Programme manager

To contain and follow up on project activities in the absence of the Programme manager in order to ensure project continuity

To maintain the financial spreadsheet in order to keep track of payments. This includes liaising with vendors and the department’s financial management section to ensure timely payment of invoices

Analysing and Problem Solving

Learning Focus

Drive for Results

Teamwork

Proficiency in English Verbal and Written Communication

Flexibility

Service and Stakeholder Focus

Quality assurance knowledge and skill

Office administration knowledge and skill

Administration reporting knowledge and skill

Cost administration knowledge and skill

Work in an unstructured environment that requires flexibility and adaptability and

Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill

Continuous improvement knowledge and skill

Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill

Strategic project governance knowledge and skill

Project compliance management knowledge and skill

Project planning knowledge and skill

Project legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill

Project benefits realisation knowledge and skill

Project risk management knowledge and skill

Project administration knowledge and skill

Project information management knowledge and skill

Project reporting knowledge and skill

Project financial management knowledge and skill

Knowledge of the Microsoft Office toolset – MS word, MS excel, MS Visio, MS Project

Adequate technical knowledge to be able to use expert judgement to verify schedule activity

Scaled agile, agile framework and agile ways of work

To coordinate strategic projects, initiatives and operational programmes in support of the delivery and smooth running of the operations

JOB RELATED SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES

Business acumen Teamwork, build strong relationships Facilitation Presentation Inter-personal Strong verbal and written communication Thought leadership Stakeholder management Risk management Use of architecture tools Research Integration (parallel processing) Analysis Problem solving Logical reasoning Services orientation Be able to successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions Be able to take accurate minutes of meetings.



Desired Skills:

Scaled agile

agile framework

Microsoft Office toolset

Project financial management

Project reporting knowledge and skill

MS Visio

MS Project

Agile ways of work

