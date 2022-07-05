PROJECT MANAGER

PROJECT MANAGER Construction/Building disciplines – Cape Town

Project Manager

Diploma or Relevant Industry qualification in Construction /

Building disciplines

Valid Driver’s license

MINIMUM 3 Year’s sales experience with a focus in

specification sales

Proven Technical expert within their field

Proven record in Sales/Selling Techniques and cold calling skills

Promotion of solutions/specifications

Ability to identify innovative solutions

Ability to interpret technical designs/drawings

Understanding of SANS 10 500 and the Green Star Rating

System

Desired Skills:

Construction

Driver’s License

Building

Learn more/Apply for this position