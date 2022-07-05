Project Manager

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager for Business processes to manage organization of key client projects.

The right candidate will be extremely tech savvy, someone that takes initiative, is broadminded with great communication skills, a quick learner and organized. Duties include strategy, implementation and ongoing management.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Requirements:

Great educational background, preferably in the fields of computer science or engineering for technical project managers

Proven working experience as a project administrator in the information technology sector

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

PMP Certificate (Advantageous)

Project Management

Client Service

Technical background (Advantageous)

Experience with Business processes to manage organization of key client projects

Extremely Tech Savvy

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years IT Hardware

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)

– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)

– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work from Home

Learn more/Apply for this position