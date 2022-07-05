We are looking for an experienced Project Manager for Business processes to manage organization of key client projects.
The right candidate will be extremely tech savvy, someone that takes initiative, is broadminded with great communication skills, a quick learner and organized. Duties include strategy, implementation and ongoing management.
Responsibilities:
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop a detailed project plan to track progress
- Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
Requirements:
- Great educational background, preferably in the fields of computer science or engineering for technical project managers
- Proven working experience as a project administrator in the information technology sector
- Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- PMP Certificate (Advantageous)
- Project Management
- Client Service
- Technical background (Advantageous)
- Experience with Business processes to manage organization of key client projects
- Extremely Tech Savvy
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years IT Hardware
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)
– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)
– Flexibility to work form home
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work from Home