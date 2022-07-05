Project Manager (Compliance) WRHI (Gophelega) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

Overall responsibility of ensuring data integrity and quality in the district as well as in all reporting platforms

He/she leads all efforts to improve data through assessments and audits and ensures data quality improvement plans are implemented

Location:

Tshwane (Pretoria) – Monitoring and Evaluation Department

Key performance areas:

Monitors data collation and data processing flow

Works with site SI staff (facility & community) to ensure data is corrected in DOH reporting platforms (DHIS2, [URL Removed] etc.)

Working with the QI team conducts root cause analysis to prevent future data quality issues and implement new standards or processes including taking necessary corrective action

Identify and implement efficiencies in data collection, compilation, review, reporting, feedback, and action plans

Review DHIS2, [URL Removed] and other reporting platforms’ data to identify gaps in the allocated POPS (Phuthuma)sites

Participates in the timely and accurate submission of data for program and donor reporting (DATIM)

Work with technical teams to prepare and compile data for quarterly and other routine and ad-hoc reporting as assigned

Ensure accurate extraction of MER indicators from the DHIS2 & [URL Removed] and Wits RHI systems

Act as the first point of contact in assisting teams with data quality-related issues and compliance, especially regarding reporting

Communicate clearly and effectively with all levels of the institute staff around programmatic inputs and outputs

Communication with local, regional, and international collaborators and stakeholders including donors and sponsors when and if required

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Stay abreast with developments in monitoring and evaluation

Take ownership of driving your own career development by attending training and development sessions and relevant meetings

Attend relevant training and development sessions such as seminars, writing series workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Minimum of Degree/National Diploma in a related field and an understanding of the TB/HIV epidemic

Understanding of Department of Health Management Information Systems and donor reporting requirements

Required minimum work experience:

3 years of experience in public health management information systems and data quality audits

Experience with donor reporting and DoH information systems

Experience writing reports for internal and external stakeholders including the Department of Health

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Ability to understand and manage team dynamics

Be a proactive agent influencing positive change with all stakeholders to improve the health outcomes of the population within the health district

Ability to develop and maintain relationships at all levels of the institute and with stakeholders

Capacity to adapt to complex situations, manage stress, set and achieve goals, multi-task, and problem solve

Organized with a thorough, flexible approach to work, attention to detail, and a tendency to adhere to the protocol

Demands of the job:

Travel will be required

Ability to work in a highly demanding and pressurized environment, flexibility, management, training, and leadership experience

Communications and relationships:

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders at all levels within the organization, as well as all external stakeholders

TO APPLY:

The closing date for all applications: 15 July 2022

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC – RHI, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Learn more/Apply for this position