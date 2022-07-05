PROJECT MANAGER – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 5, 2022

PROJECT MANAGER Construction/Building disciplines – Cape Town
Project Manager
 Diploma or Relevant Industry qualification in Construction /
Building disciplines
Valid Driver’s license
 MINIMUM 3 Year’s sales experience with a focus in
specification sales
Proven Technical expert within their field
 Proven record in Sales/Selling Techniques and cold calling skills
Promotion of solutions/specifications
 Ability to identify innovative solutions
Ability to interpret technical designs/drawings
 Understanding of SANS 10 500 and the Green Star Rating
System

Desired Skills:

  • Construction
  • Driver’s License
  • Building

