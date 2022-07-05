PROJECT MANAGER – Western Cape Cape Town

PROJECT MANAGER Construction/Building disciplines – Cape Town
Project Manager
Diploma or Relevant Industry qualification in Construction /
Building disciplines
Valid Driver’s license
MINIMUM 3 Year’s sales experience with a focus in
specification sales
Proven Technical expert within their field
Proven record in Sales/Selling Techniques and cold calling skills
Promotion of solutions/specifications
Ability to identify innovative solutions
Ability to interpret technical designs/drawings
Understanding of SANS 10 500 and the Green Star Rating
System
Desired Skills:
- Construction
- Driver’s License
- Building