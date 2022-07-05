SCRUM Master – Gauteng Sandown

Grade 12

Diploma / Degree in IT

Certified Scrum Master with overall 10+ Years of experience with 3 – 5 Years of experince in a role of a Scrum Master

Working Knowledge of Agile Methodology, techniques and frameworks, such as Scrum / Kanban/ XP, to deliver solutions

Ability to coach a team on Agile best practices

Strong knoledge of scrum theory, rules and practices

Should possess knowledge about Agile techniques like: User stories, continuous intergration, ATDD, TDD, Continous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile games

Ability to take and understand his commitment to deliver the product on time

Working knowledge about tasks, backlog tracking, burndown metrics, velocity, user stories etc.

Familiar with common development practises, service orientated environments, agile practices

Leadership and management experience

Excellent people and project managment skills

Strong communication and presentation skills

Strong analytical and problem – solving skills

Technical Skills

Agile

Scum Framework

other Angile Approached (Kanban, TDD, XP, Lean, etc.)

In-depth understanding of the software Development lifecycle

Capabilities and limitations of the Architectural runway

Desired Skills:

Agile

ATDD

TDD

Continuous Testing

Pairing

Automated Testing

Agile games

Backlog tracking

Burndown metrics

Velocity

User stories

Scrum

Kanban

XP

Management skills

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position