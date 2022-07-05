SCRUM Master – Gauteng Sandown

Grade 12
Diploma / Degree in IT
Certified Scrum Master with overall 10+ Years of experience with 3 – 5 Years of experince in a role of a Scrum Master
Working Knowledge of Agile Methodology, techniques and frameworks, such as Scrum / Kanban/ XP, to deliver solutions
Ability to coach a team on Agile best practices
Strong knoledge of scrum theory, rules and practices
Should possess knowledge about Agile techniques like: User stories, continuous intergration, ATDD, TDD, Continous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile games
Ability to take and understand his commitment to deliver the product on time
Working knowledge about tasks, backlog tracking, burndown metrics, velocity, user stories etc.
Familiar with common development practises, service orientated environments, agile practices
Leadership and management experience
Excellent people and project managment skills
Strong communication and presentation skills
Strong analytical and problem – solving skills
Technical Skills
Agile
Scum Framework
other Angile Approached (Kanban, TDD, XP, Lean, etc.)
In-depth understanding of the software Development lifecycle
Capabilities and limitations of the Architectural runway
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- ATDD
- TDD
- Continuous Testing
- Pairing
- Automated Testing
- Agile games
- Backlog tracking
- Burndown metrics
- Velocity
- User stories
- Scrum
- Kanban
- XP
- Management skills
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma