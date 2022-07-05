Securing your business information is more important than ever

With the country returning to some form of normalcy, an echo of the pandemic remains: the hybrid working model. This trend is spurred on by among others escalating fuel prices that makes it simply more affordable to alternate working from home and the office.

By Carl Stoop, business development manager: Check Point Software at Drive Control Corporation (DCC)

However, with the hybrid working model also comes challenges, particularly for SMBs. These businesses need to operate safely within the physical and virtual boundaries created by work-from-home business practices, as well as in-office operations. SMBs also struggle with the expertise, manpower, and the IT budget needed to address security threats successfully.

Implementing a robust security system is non-negotiable and will give SMBs the peace of mind that whilst they continue with their daily tasks, threats like malware, phishing, ransomware and more are being dealt with the background.

Decisions, decisions

There’s no doubt the market is currently flooded with security options that promise the earth. However, not all security solutions are created equally which is why it’s important to look for specific features.

Here are three elements that must form part of your security solution:

* Protection from every threat.

* Easy to deploy and manage.

* An “all-in-one” solution.

Your chosen security suite must include the most the most essential security products and services for a single price point, mitigating some of the guesswork when comparing it to other options.

When looking at protection, it must include next-generation firewalls that provide enterprise-grade network security, various integration and communication capabilities, coupled with easy deployment and management.

It should also offer complete protection for productivity applications such as Microsoft 365 and all other collaboration and file-sharing tools.

An endpoint solution should also form part of your arsenal, offering comprehensive protection, securing organisations and the remote workforce from today’s complex threat landscape.