Senior Java Developer

Grade 12
Diploma / Degree in IT
6+ Years experience as a Java Developer
Sound understanding of Springboot& MicroServices and technology architecture but also very good communication skills
Work with Development teams and architechs to ideate software solutions
Develop and manage well-functioning database and applications
Ensuring adhereance to coding standards and guides
Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
Troubleshooting, debug and upgrade software
Create security and data protection settings
Desired Skills:
- Springboot
- Microservices architecture
- Coding standards
- Test software
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Medical Practise
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Engineering company that is scaling in a big way! they build products, services and experiences that inspire, excite and delight. they work at scale – across all devices and digital mediums and our people exist everwhere in the world (15 000+ Experts across 28 Countries to be exact) Our work culture is dynamic and non-hierarchical. they look for great new colleagues. That’s where you come in