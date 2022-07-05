Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Grade 12

Diploma / Degree in IT

6+ Years experience as a Java Developer

Sound understanding of Springboot& MicroServices and technology architecture but also very good communication skills

Work with Development teams and architechs to ideate software solutions

Develop and manage well-functioning database and applications

Ensuring adhereance to coding standards and guides

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshooting, debug and upgrade software

Create security and data protection settings

Desired Skills:

Springboot

Microservices architecture

Coding standards

Test software

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Medical Practise

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Engineering company that is scaling in a big way! they build products, services and experiences that inspire, excite and delight. they work at scale – across all devices and digital mediums and our people exist everwhere in the world (15 000+ Experts across 28 Countries to be exact) Our work culture is dynamic and non-hierarchical. they look for great new colleagues. That’s where you come in

