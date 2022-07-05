Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 5, 2022

Key Responsibilities:

  • Work with the stakeholders to continually refine network requirements for the organisation’s structures to ensure they meet the system
  • requirements in an appropriate and cost-effective manner.
  • Support the ongoing network design activities required for procurement.
  • Develop the technical content of the network procurement packages once the designs have been agreed.
  • Assist in the deployment and support of the telescope networks.
  • Assist with security audits and risk assessments undertaken by specialists inside and outside of the organisation.
  • Be an integral member of an international networking team.
  • Provide updates and reports as necessary on the status of the network installation in South Africa.
  • Travel, as required, to national and international meetings to represent the organisation and the Computing and Software in South Africa in particular

Key Requirements:

Qualification: Bachelor??s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Information Technology or Electrical Engineering or equivalent qualifications.

Experience:

  • 10 years experience in the architecture and design of large network systems with a demonstrable understanding of new and emerging networking and security technologies.
  • Demonstrated experience of data centre networking technologies.
  • Proven experience in the installation, optimisation and maintenance of network and security devices and services, and the ability to assure compliance with organiations’ security policies and applicable legislation and regulations.
  • A demonstrable understanding of Lean Principles, including the importance of customer focus and the minimisation of waste in business processes.
  • Experience in a leadership position, or evidence of potential to fulfil a leadership position, promoting diversity and developing aninclusive, high-performing culture.

Desirable Knowledge:

Knowledge and understanding of:

  • High performance computing environments,
  • Software defined networking systems,
  • Zero trust networking principles,
  • Long haul networking technologies.
  • Automation,
  • Cloud based security services,
  • Apple and Google computing devices and management systems,
  • System Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Syslog tools,
  • Telemetry.
  • Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders including gathering and distilling information and tailoring it
  • appropriately for the target audience.
  • Knowledge and background with IT Service Management disciplines and Frameworks such as ITIL and Change Management.
  • Experience in the procurement, management, and delivery of network contracts in a complex, high value environment.

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL and Change Management
  • System Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Syslog tools
  • Cloud based security services

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Med aid
  • Pension Fund

