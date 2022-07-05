Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Key Responsibilities:

Work with the stakeholders to continually refine network requirements for the organisation’s structures to ensure they meet the system

requirements in an appropriate and cost-effective manner.

Support the ongoing network design activities required for procurement.

Develop the technical content of the network procurement packages once the designs have been agreed.

Assist in the deployment and support of the telescope networks.

Assist with security audits and risk assessments undertaken by specialists inside and outside of the organisation.

Be an integral member of an international networking team.

Provide updates and reports as necessary on the status of the network installation in South Africa.

Travel, as required, to national and international meetings to represent the organisation and the Computing and Software in South Africa in particular

Key Requirements:

Qualification: Bachelor??s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Information Technology or Electrical Engineering or equivalent qualifications.

Experience:

10 years experience in the architecture and design of large network systems with a demonstrable understanding of new and emerging networking and security technologies.

Demonstrated experience of data centre networking technologies.

Proven experience in the installation, optimisation and maintenance of network and security devices and services, and the ability to assure compliance with organiations’ security policies and applicable legislation and regulations.

A demonstrable understanding of Lean Principles, including the importance of customer focus and the minimisation of waste in business processes.

Experience in a leadership position, or evidence of potential to fulfil a leadership position, promoting diversity and developing aninclusive, high-performing culture.

Desirable Knowledge:

Knowledge and understanding of:

High performance computing environments,

Software defined networking systems,

Zero trust networking principles,

Long haul networking technologies.

Automation,

Cloud based security services,

Apple and Google computing devices and management systems,

System Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Syslog tools,

Telemetry.

Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders including gathering and distilling information and tailoring it

appropriately for the target audience.

Knowledge and background with IT Service Management disciplines and Frameworks such as ITIL and Change Management.

Experience in the procurement, management, and delivery of network contracts in a complex, high value environment.

Desired Skills:

ITIL and Change Management

System Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Syslog tools

Cloud based security services

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Med aid

Pension Fund

