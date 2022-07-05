Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Key Responsibilities:
- Work with the stakeholders to continually refine network requirements for the organisation’s structures to ensure they meet the system
- requirements in an appropriate and cost-effective manner.
- Support the ongoing network design activities required for procurement.
- Develop the technical content of the network procurement packages once the designs have been agreed.
- Assist in the deployment and support of the telescope networks.
- Assist with security audits and risk assessments undertaken by specialists inside and outside of the organisation.
- Be an integral member of an international networking team.
- Provide updates and reports as necessary on the status of the network installation in South Africa.
- Travel, as required, to national and international meetings to represent the organisation and the Computing and Software in South Africa in particular
Key Requirements:
Qualification: Bachelor??s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Information Technology or Electrical Engineering or equivalent qualifications.
Experience:
- 10 years experience in the architecture and design of large network systems with a demonstrable understanding of new and emerging networking and security technologies.
- Demonstrated experience of data centre networking technologies.
- Proven experience in the installation, optimisation and maintenance of network and security devices and services, and the ability to assure compliance with organiations’ security policies and applicable legislation and regulations.
- A demonstrable understanding of Lean Principles, including the importance of customer focus and the minimisation of waste in business processes.
- Experience in a leadership position, or evidence of potential to fulfil a leadership position, promoting diversity and developing aninclusive, high-performing culture.
Desirable Knowledge:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- High performance computing environments,
- Software defined networking systems,
- Zero trust networking principles,
- Long haul networking technologies.
- Automation,
- Cloud based security services,
- Apple and Google computing devices and management systems,
- System Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Syslog tools,
- Telemetry.
- Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders including gathering and distilling information and tailoring it
- appropriately for the target audience.
- Knowledge and background with IT Service Management disciplines and Frameworks such as ITIL and Change Management.
- Experience in the procurement, management, and delivery of network contracts in a complex, high value environment.
Desired Skills:
- ITIL and Change Management
- System Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Syslog tools
- Cloud based security services
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Med aid
- Pension Fund