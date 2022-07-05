Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

POSITION PURPOSE
- Work with the stakeholders to continually refine network requirements for the company telescopes to ensure they meet the system requirements in an appropriate and cost-effective manner
- Support the ongoing network design activities required for procurement
- Develop the technical content of the network procurement packages once the designs have been agreed
- Assist in the deployment and support of the telescope networks
- Assist with security audits and risk assessments undertaken by specialists inside and outside of the organisation
- Be an integral member of an international networking team
- Provide updates and reports as necessary on the status of the company network installation in South Africa
- Travel, as required, to national and international meetings to represent the company and the Computing and Software of the company in South Africa in particular
- Communicate openly, effectively, and respectfully with all staff, clients, and suppliers in the interests of good business practice, collaboration, and enhancement of the company and the business
- s reputation
- Adhere to the spirit and practice of both the company and the business
- Values as well as the Code of Conduct, Health, Safety and Environment procedures and policy, Diversity initiatives and Zero Harm goals
- Undertake any other reasonable duties as directed
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, Information Systems, Information Technology or Electrical Engineering or equivalent qualifications
- 10 years’ experience in the architecture and design of large network systems with a demonstrable understanding of new and emerging networking and security technologies
- Demonstrated experience of data centre networking technologies
- Proven experience in the installation, optimisation and maintenance of network and security devices and services, and the ability to assure compliance with the company security policies and applicable legislation and regulations
- A demonstrable understanding of Lean Principles, including the importance of customer focus and the minimisation of waste in business processes
- Experience in a leadership position, or evidence of potential to fulfil a leadership position, promoting diversity and developing an inclusive, high-performing culture
POSITION OUPUT
- Teamwork and Collaboration: Cooperates with others to achieve organisational objectives and may share team resources to do this.
- Collaborates with other teams as well as industry colleagues.
- Influence and Communication: Identifies critical stakeholders and influences them via an influential third party, for example through an established network, to gain support for sometimes contentious proposals/ideas.
- Resource Management/Leadership: Provides leadership that fosters an environment that encourages new ideas and provides support for the development of emerging skills.
- Creates trust by displaying consistency, understanding, integrity and patience.
- Plans, seeks, allocates and monitors resources to achieve outcomes.
- Judgement and Problem Solving: Anticipates and manages problems in ambiguous situations.
- Develops and selects an appropriate course of action and provides for contingencies.
- Evaluates, interprets, and integrates complex bodies of information and draws logical conclusions, synthesises proposals and defends options with reasoned arguments.
- Independence: Assesses the risk and opportunity of identified strategies, options, and actions.
- Overcomes problems and setbacks in achieving goals. Invariably includes consideration of value-added future impact on the bottom line when determining the optimal and efficient use of resources.
- Adaptability: Demonstrates flexibility in thinking and adapts to and manages the increasing rate of organisational change by adjusting strategies, goals and priorities.
Desirable:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- High performance computing environments, Software defined networking systems, Zero trust networking principles, long haul networking technologies.
- Automation, Cloud based security services, Apple and Google computing devices and management systems System Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Syslog tools, Telemetry.
- Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders including gathering and distilling information and tailoring it appropriately for the target audience.
- Knowledge and background with IT Service Management disciplines and Frameworks such as ITIL and Change Management.
- Experience in the procurement, management, and delivery of network contracts in a complex, high value environment.
Desired Skills:
- Electrical Engineering
- architecture and design
- telescope networks
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree