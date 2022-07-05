Senior PHP Developer (Laravel) at Michael Page South Africa Limited –

Our client a global Design Institution is currently seeking to hire a Senior PHP Developer specialised in Laraval, and has extensive experience in OOP. Position is 100% remote, work from anywhere.

Client Details

Global online Design Institution, provides online learning materials to students across the globe.

Description

Job Description:

Constantly improve main product – a web application with online courses, bootcamps and community tools.

The architecture is a multi-page application – an MVC-based, modular monolith using Laravel as a back-end framework

as a back-end framework You will be working with several teams: Back-end devs, front-end devs, designers, content and product managers, and our COO whom the Dev team report into.

Help develop the back-end of the interaction-design.org platform: new features, refactorings and (rarely) bug-fixing.

Write clean and maintainable back-end code (incl. our open-source projects and external packages we use).

Communicate with other teams to clarify specifications for new features and improve existing ones.

Keep documentation up to date for code you create and change.

Constantly increase test coverage (we use PHPUnit, Laravel Dusk, [URL Removed] and we love TDD).

Participate in refactoring and continually eradicate technical debt whenever it arises. The goal is the ultimate developer experience.

Optimize infrastructure (DB, nginx, queues) for better scalability.

Review code from your colleagues (we love PR reviews as a great way to share knowledge and find optimal solutions for any challenge).

Actively participate in planning, stand-up and workshop video calls (we have 3 meeting-free days per week for ultimate focus time)

Regularly ship your code (we usually deploy a few releases per day: zero downtime, just a few clicks).

Profile

Qualification,Skills, Experience Required:

Technical Tool Stack:

PHP 8.1 and Laravel 9 (always the latest versions)

Vanilla JavaScript (incl. Web Components) and [URL Removed] for Laravel Nova

Server: Docker, nginx

DBs: MySQL, Redis

Testing: PHPUnit, Laravel Dusk, [URL Removed] Amazon S3, CloudFront

CI/CD: G.I.T Hub actions + Deployer

Requirements:

You have expert knowledge of PHP.

You have expert knowledge of Laravel or Symfony.

You have 6+ years of experience working professionally with OOP.

Your work is based on a solid foundation in computer science fundamentals from data structures and algorithms to design patterns.

You are an engineer by mindset and always try to understand how things work under the hood.

You love to learn through doing. You’re ready to put in some hard work to expand your skills.

You speak and write acceptable English – not perfect English, just acceptable – since you will be working with people from the US, England, Canada, Denmark, Belarus and Australia among others. Your timezone does not matter!

You are a team player and you don’t bring your ego to work.

You are self-motivated and self-disciplined.

You love to have creative freedom, make independent judgements and live up to the responsibility that comes

with that freedom.

You love to create tangible results – every hour and every day.

You love to make a positive impact on the world and the lives of others.

Advantageous:

if you have contributed to open-source projects

if you have worked professionally with at least one statically typed programming language like C, C++, C#, Python, Java, Kotlin, Rust, Scala, Go, etc

If you have prior experience with k8s, Stripe, GraphQL, Swoole.

if you have prior experience with Customer Data Platforms (like Segment) or Product Analytics & Tracking tools like Amplitude, Heap, or the Google suite (Analytics, Optimize, Tag Manager).

if you have a Master’s Degree in Computer Science.

if you have experience with test-driven development (TDD).

if you have experience with DDD, Event Sourcing, CQRS.

if you have strong database management, scaling and optimization skills.

Job Offer

Market Related

About The Employer:

Specialised Design Instituition

