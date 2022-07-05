Senior PHP Developer (Laravel) at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client a global Design Institution is currently seeking to hire a Senior PHP Developer specialised in Laraval, and has extensive experience in OOP. Position is 100% remote, work from anywhere.
Client Details
Global online Design Institution, provides online learning materials to students across the globe.
Description
Job Description:
- Constantly improve main product – a web application with online courses, bootcamps and community tools.
- The architecture is a multi-page application – an MVC-based, modular monolith using Laravel as a back-end framework
- You will be working with several teams: Back-end devs, front-end devs, designers, content and product managers, and our COO whom the Dev team report into.
- Help develop the back-end of the interaction-design.org platform: new features, refactorings and (rarely) bug-fixing.
- Write clean and maintainable back-end code (incl. our open-source projects and external packages we use).
- Communicate with other teams to clarify specifications for new features and improve existing ones.
- Keep documentation up to date for code you create and change.
- Constantly increase test coverage (we use PHPUnit, Laravel Dusk, [URL Removed] and we love TDD).
- Participate in refactoring and continually eradicate technical debt whenever it arises. The goal is the ultimate developer experience.
- Optimize infrastructure (DB, nginx, queues) for better scalability.
- Review code from your colleagues (we love PR reviews as a great way to share knowledge and find optimal solutions for any challenge).
- Actively participate in planning, stand-up and workshop video calls (we have 3 meeting-free days per week for ultimate focus time)
- Regularly ship your code (we usually deploy a few releases per day: zero downtime, just a few clicks).
Profile
Qualification,Skills, Experience Required:
Technical Tool Stack:
- PHP 8.1 and Laravel 9 (always the latest versions)
- Vanilla JavaScript (incl. Web Components) and [URL Removed] for Laravel Nova
- Server: Docker, nginx
- DBs: MySQL, Redis
- Testing: PHPUnit, Laravel Dusk, [URL Removed] Amazon S3, CloudFront
- CI/CD: G.I.T Hub actions + Deployer
Requirements:
- You have expert knowledge of PHP.
- You have expert knowledge of Laravel or Symfony.
- You have 6+ years of experience working professionally with OOP.
- Your work is based on a solid foundation in computer science fundamentals from data structures and algorithms to design patterns.
- You are an engineer by mindset and always try to understand how things work under the hood.
- You love to learn through doing. You’re ready to put in some hard work to expand your skills.
- You speak and write acceptable English – not perfect English, just acceptable – since you will be working with people from the US, England, Canada, Denmark, Belarus and Australia among others. Your timezone does not matter!
- You are a team player and you don’t bring your ego to work.
- You are self-motivated and self-disciplined.
- You love to have creative freedom, make independent judgements and live up to the responsibility that comes
- with that freedom.
- You love to create tangible results – every hour and every day.
- You love to make a positive impact on the world and the lives of others.
Advantageous:
- if you have contributed to open-source projects
- if you have worked professionally with at least one statically typed programming language like C, C++, C#, Python, Java, Kotlin, Rust, Scala, Go, etc
- If you have prior experience with k8s, Stripe, GraphQL, Swoole.
- if you have prior experience with Customer Data Platforms (like Segment) or Product Analytics & Tracking tools like Amplitude, Heap, or the Google suite (Analytics, Optimize, Tag Manager).
- if you have a Master’s Degree in Computer Science.
- if you have experience with test-driven development (TDD).
- if you have experience with DDD, Event Sourcing, CQRS.
- if you have strong database management, scaling and optimization skills.
Job Offer
Market Related
About The Employer:
Specialised Design Instituition