Senior Project Manager (Data and Analytics Projects experience) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior Project Manager position available in Johannesburg.

Contract up to end of December 2022. May be possibility for renewal.

Department: Technical Systems Support

7 or more years’ experience in Project Management with a PMI or Prince 2 or other PM certification.

Experience of management of data and analytics projects

Experience of working on projects that have involved the introduction of new ways of working / processes / methodologies into a business

Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools

Highly numerate, with strong financial management

Strong supplier & people management skills

agile/SCRUM (Certified SCRUM master preferred)

Experience of innovation initiatives

Build and manage the end-to-end project plan, and monitor/report progress.

Effectively manage scope and dependencies. Identify risks and issues and proactively resolve/mitigate them.

Ensure that the project is delivered to time, cost and quality

Ensure that business outcomes are defined, approved, and delivered.

Be responsible for benefits realisation, and ensure that benefits are delivered in the best way possible

Support strong governance, aligned with the overall governance, and ensure that timely decisions are taken.

Communicate regularly and effectively with project stakeholders

This role is focused on supporting the Programme team to successfully implement and embed an innovative new agile delivery methodology within data and analytics function, in collaboration with the broader business

Support the Programme manager in the overall successful delivery of the Programme

Minimum Requirements

7 or more years’ experience in Project Management with a PMI or Prince 2 or other PM certification.

Experience of management of data and analytics projects

Learn more/Apply for this position