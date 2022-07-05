We are looking to expand our SQL DBA team, with an experienced Senior SQL DBA with minimum 5 Years’ experience in Windows Clustering, SQL in the Cloud, High availability, SSIS, SSRS and AlwaysOn.
Location preference – Gauteng
Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Windows Clustering
- SSIS
- SSRS
- AlwaysOn
- Cloud
- SQL