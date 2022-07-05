Shopfloor Systems Specialist (UNIX/LINUX) – Gauteng Pretoria

Large Manufacturing Company with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ an experienced Systems Specialist with experience in Production and Manufacturing system operations environment.
Contract Role from July 2022 to December 2024.
- Oracle Database
- Database Design
- PL/SQL
- UNIX/Linux
- Unix Shell Scripting
- ITIL Process
- Python, Java, Javascript/Es6, NodeJS, C#, C++
- Support, IM, CIM, CM
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Desired Skills:
- UNIX
- LINUX
- Support
- Python
- Java
- C# and C++