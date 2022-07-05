Our client is looking for a skilled Software Developer to Develop code using Nodejs, React JS and Typescript.
Responsibilities:
- Developing software using React JS, NodeJS and TypeScript.
- Write code of a consistently high quality.
- Use of AWS.
- Scalable cross platform software design documentation and delivery of solutions.
- Framework design and software design.
- Manage software development utilising version control software.
- Knowledge of +ES2015, AWS, ReactJS and associated suites.
- Knowledge of emerging technologies/industry trends along with the ability to leverage them in application development and support initiatives.
- Automate controls and metrics to ensure that the defined architecture is adhered to.
- Assist in design and implement a testing framework for use in the environment.
- Plan and estimate development effort.
- Make recommendations to improve in support/development initiatives.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT qualification.
- Excellent knowledge of NodeJS, Angular JS, Serverless Framework, and AWS.
- Web Development, including HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
- Solid software development project experience including in an Agile methodology.
- 3 -5 years’ experience working in a software development team using various technology stacks in a commercial environment.
- Strong database skills in Postgres SQL.
Desired Skills:
- NodeJS
- Angular JS
- Typescript
- AWS
- Web Development
- Agile
- SQL
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development