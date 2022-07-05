Software Developer

Our client is looking for a skilled Software Developer to Develop code using Nodejs, React JS and Typescript.

Responsibilities:

Developing software using React JS, NodeJS and TypeScript.

Write code of a consistently high quality.

Use of AWS.

Scalable cross platform software design documentation and delivery of solutions.

Framework design and software design.

Manage software development utilising version control software.

Knowledge of +ES2015, AWS, ReactJS and associated suites.

Knowledge of emerging technologies/industry trends along with the ability to leverage them in application development and support initiatives.

Automate controls and metrics to ensure that the defined architecture is adhered to.

Assist in design and implement a testing framework for use in the environment.

Plan and estimate development effort.

Make recommendations to improve in support/development initiatives.

Requirements:

Relevant IT qualification.

Excellent knowledge of NodeJS, Angular JS, Serverless Framework, and AWS.

Web Development, including HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

Solid software development project experience including in an Agile methodology.

3 -5 years’ experience working in a software development team using various technology stacks in a commercial environment.

Strong database skills in Postgres SQL.

Desired Skills:

NodeJS

Angular JS

Typescript

AWS

Web Development

Agile

SQL

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

