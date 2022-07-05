Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Rocks

Jul 5, 2022

Our client is looking for a skilled Software Developer to Develop code using Nodejs, React JS and Typescript.

Responsibilities:

  • Developing software using React JS, NodeJS and TypeScript.
  • Write code of a consistently high quality.
  • Use of AWS.
  • Scalable cross platform software design documentation and delivery of solutions.
  • Framework design and software design.
  • Manage software development utilising version control software.
  • Knowledge of +ES2015, AWS, ReactJS and associated suites.
  • Knowledge of emerging technologies/industry trends along with the ability to leverage them in application development and support initiatives.
  • Automate controls and metrics to ensure that the defined architecture is adhered to.
  • Assist in design and implement a testing framework for use in the environment.
  • Plan and estimate development effort.
  • Make recommendations to improve in support/development initiatives.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT qualification.
  • Excellent knowledge of NodeJS, Angular JS, Serverless Framework, and AWS.
  • Web Development, including HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
  • Solid software development project experience including in an Agile methodology.
  • 3 -5 years’ experience working in a software development team using various technology stacks in a commercial environment.
  • Strong database skills in Postgres SQL.

Desired Skills:

  • NodeJS
  • Angular JS
  • Typescript
  • AWS
  • Web Development
  • Agile
  • SQL
  • JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

