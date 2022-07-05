Software Engineer

A well-known manufacturer is looking for a software developer to develop and maintain hardware on all control equipment on site. Both Honeywell and Schneider PLC networks. Exclusively specialising in Schneider PLC process programming as a non-negotiable. Should you require any further information please contact Antoinette or Kaylin on 0861 Fenris (336 747)

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible person for all control software and hardware on site including control network

Plant availability / utilization / efficiencies, by implementing software changes as per process demand, following Modprop process in OpSuite

Manage breakdowns / failures / reduce downtime

Ensure stratic spares are available on site

Maintain high engineering standards

Development of software complying to HAZOP analyses

Technical support to maintenance team

Maintain control room, HMI, SCADA, and associated equipment

H&S – Conformance to legal requirements and company standards

Compliance with ISO / HACCP / OHSA

Ensure safety and health of all staff & equipment

REQUIREMENTS

Diploma in Instrumentation and Control

Advance knowledge of control networking of control systems

Advance knowledge of control software and logic systems, to a level of Schneider system Integrator capability

5-10 years FMCG experience in software development and networking of control systems

Desired Skills:

FMCG

Plc Programming

SChneider

Engineering Software

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

