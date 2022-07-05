Software Engineer

A well-known manufacturer is looking for a software developer to develop and maintain hardware on all control equipment on site. Both Honeywell and Schneider PLC networks. Exclusively specialising in Schneider PLC process programming as a non-negotiable. Should you require any further information please contact Antoinette or Kaylin on 0861 Fenris (336 747)
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Responsible person for all control software and hardware on site including control network
Plant availability / utilization / efficiencies, by implementing software changes as per process demand, following Modprop process in OpSuite
Manage breakdowns / failures / reduce downtime
Ensure stratic spares are available on site
Maintain high engineering standards
Development of software complying to HAZOP analyses
Technical support to maintenance team
Maintain control room, HMI, SCADA, and associated equipment
H&S – Conformance to legal requirements and company standards
Compliance with ISO / HACCP / OHSA
Ensure safety and health of all staff & equipment
REQUIREMENTS
Diploma in Instrumentation and Control
Advance knowledge of control networking of control systems
Advance knowledge of control software and logic systems, to a level of Schneider system Integrator capability
5-10 years FMCG experience in software development and networking of control systems
Desired Skills:
- FMCG
- Plc Programming
- SChneider
- Engineering Software
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma