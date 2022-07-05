Software Engineer

Grade 12

Diploma / Degree in IT

5-7 Years Software Engineering experience

Must have Skills: C#, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET Web API, Entity Framework Core, MS SQL Server

Hands on experience in Web API Development, REST Based service and proxies for soap service

Hands on experience in MS SQL database script and entity framework

Good understanding of OO Programming, MVC model and related design patterns

Good understanding of SOLID Design principles and Dependency injection

Experience in multithreading, CQRS and desin patterns

Own the delivery of an entire piece of a system or application

Ability to write elegant, readable and well-documented code

Exposure towards pair programming

Knolwedge of test-driven development is good to have

Experience working in Agile Development environment

hands on experience working on buld tools, version control tools, continuous intergration tools

Support SCRUM Master and help team to deliver their sprint goals, tasks and retrospectives

Proficiency in interacting with clients and understanding and translating requirements to technical specifications

