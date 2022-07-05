Software Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Grade 12
Diploma / Degree in IT
5-7 Years Software Engineering experience
Must have Skills: C#, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET Web API, Entity Framework Core, MS SQL Server
Hands on experience in Web API Development, REST Based service and proxies for soap service
Hands on experience in MS SQL database script and entity framework
Good understanding of OO Programming, MVC model and related design patterns
Good understanding of SOLID Design principles and Dependency injection
Experience in multithreading, CQRS and desin patterns
Own the delivery of an entire piece of a system or application
Ability to write elegant, readable and well-documented code
Exposure towards pair programming
Knolwedge of test-driven development is good to have
Experience working in Agile Development environment
hands on experience working on buld tools, version control tools, continuous intergration tools
Support SCRUM Master and help team to deliver their sprint goals, tasks and retrospectives
Proficiency in interacting with clients and understanding and translating requirements to technical specifications
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.NET Core
- APS.NET Web API
- Entity Framework Core
- MS SQL Server
- OO Programming
- REST based Service
- MVC Model
- Test-driven development
- CQRS
- Multithreading
- Agile Development
- Scrum Master
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma