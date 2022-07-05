SQL Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a strong Intermediate – Senior SQL Developer with a minimum of 5 years SQL Development experience. Must come from a financial services background, with BI Development experience (tools – a bonus not a must have) and must have good communication skills.

This is a 6 – 12 month contract.

Hybrid working model – Successful candidate must be based in Cape Town.

Desired Skills:

SQL Development experience

Financial Services Experience

Strong Intermediate – Senior SQL Developer

BI Development Experience

Good Communication Skills

