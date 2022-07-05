Looking for an individual that is strong in the development of system solutions and system maintenance and service delivery in the business areas of Web applications and SharePoint. The candidate will have to be self-managing and driven.
Key performance Areas:
- Contribute towards the design of applications and SharePoint solutions
- Implement solutions using SharePoint & Microsoft 365
- Responsible for the development documentations from Scoping all the way through to user manuals
- Manage the migration of applications, on site user files and documents to a cloud based & SharePoint platform
- Ensure system security and integrity and attend to all bugs are fixes
- Assessing and staying on top of emerging products and technology that can improve or increase the systems value
Qualification and experience required:
- Microsoft certified Systems Engineer
- Grade 12
- 5 years’ experience working with Microsoft 365 and SharePoint
- Proficient in SQL database management
- Experience with System development and Web applications
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- MCSE
- Microsoft 365
- Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer
- SharePoint
- Web applications
- Appliactions
- Systems engineering
- System Design
- Platform and systems
- Engineering system development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund