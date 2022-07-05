Systems Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown Rural

Looking for an individual that is strong in the development of system solutions and system maintenance and service delivery in the business areas of Web applications and SharePoint. The candidate will have to be self-managing and driven.

Key performance Areas:

Contribute towards the design of applications and SharePoint solutions

Implement solutions using SharePoint & Microsoft 365

Responsible for the development documentations from Scoping all the way through to user manuals

Manage the migration of applications, on site user files and documents to a cloud based & SharePoint platform

Ensure system security and integrity and attend to all bugs are fixes

Assessing and staying on top of emerging products and technology that can improve or increase the systems value

Qualification and experience required:

Microsoft certified Systems Engineer

Grade 12

5 years’ experience working with Microsoft 365 and SharePoint

Proficient in SQL database management

Experience with System development and Web applications

Desired Skills:

SQL

MCSE

Microsoft 365

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer

SharePoint

Web applications

Appliactions

Systems engineering

System Design

Platform and systems

Engineering system development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position