Junior to Mid Level Full Stack Web Developer
Cape Town – Century City
Our UK based client is seeking a strong independent Web Developer to assist their agency with:
- The implementing of agency provided design templates into HTML/CSS and ensuring functionality using frontend and backend coding.
- Producing high quality, secure, responsive and scalable solutions using frontend and backend codes.
The remuneration package is highly negotiable and dependent on past experience and expertise.
Minimum Requirements:
- Proficiency with fundamental front end languages – HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as jQuery
- Proficiency with server side languages – C#, ASP.Net and PHP
- Familiarity with database technology such as Microsoft SQL Server
- Familiarity with designing for mobile and desktop and multiple viewports
Desired Skills:
- C#
- HTML
- Web Development
- Javascript Framework
- HMTL
- JQuery
- Front-end
- CSS