Automation Tester at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Strong automation engineer profiles as well.

At least 3+ years solid automation experience.

Any framework should be fine however Eggplant tool experience / exposure would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Eggplant

automation exprience

selenium

automation

testing

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

