Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Business Analyst – Sales & Marketing
Our Client is an industry leader in the tourism and hospitality industry.
They are looking for someone to join their analytics team as an analytics specialist, reporting to the business analyst. The team is at the core of the company, supporting all departments with a focus on Sales and Marketing. You will be analysing data with the purpose of providing data-drive insights that will enable the company to achieve business goals as well as drive operational decisions.
Responsibilities include:
- Adhoc and Monthly Sales & B2B Business Reporting
- Sales Reporting
- Trend and correlation Reporting
- Internal (product performance; B2B business; seasonality impact)
- External (industry market influences and external market influences)
- Competitor Analysis
- Marketing, Sales, Business Development, and Business Strategy
- Data Mining and data exploration to pick up on interesting data and relay to management
- Management and improvement of various team dashboards
- Data compliance with GDPR & POPI acts
- Marketing Data Analytics
- Channel ROI
- Campaign success
- URL tracking
- A/B Testing strategy
- Database Management; data integrity
The ideal candidate will have:
- Relevant work experience in a data driven position.
- A relevant qualification with a focus on stats, data and research
- Have an analytical mindset and enjoy working with data.
- Confidence and experience using excel and managing large datasets.
- Advanced ability to use logic and common sense to arrive at conclusions.
- Ability to solve complex problems.
- Knowledge of SQL desirable but not a requirement.
- Curious and eager to learn.
- Ability to take ownership of tasks.
- Passionate about conservation and hospitality
- Ability to collaborate effectively and work as part of a team as well as on your own.
- Ability to manipulate data and pull-out trends and correlations
- Good presentation and report building skills (preferred platform up to applicant – coding skills not necessary)
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- data analyst
- sales analyst
- consumer insights
- Business analysis
- Process Mapping
About The Employer:
