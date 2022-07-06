Business Intelligence Consultant

Role: BI Analytics and Business Process analyst x 2 Urgent start

4 day work week and monthly profit share bonuses.

Int’l Supply chain consulting and software company that is business-focused and technology-enabled.

Powered by global software, their offering is a proven outsourced inventory planning solution for medium to large businesses across all industries and extracts value from the customers’ existing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

An innovation partner operating across many industry sectors, they help customers plan their supply chain differently, implement software solutions to analyse and leverage their data, improving forecast accuracy, mitigating volatility and increasing supply chain performance

The purpose of a BI and Analytics Consultant is to conduct data analytics and design and build back end for customer and internal dashboards for Inventory management systems in this Supply Chain consulting and management business.

You will

Build standardised, re-useable platforms and data models for implementation and management of Inventory management dashboards and other Supply Chain related dashboards.

Support existing customer dashboards

Knowledge Required

Business Process analysis to customise solutions for clients

Good practice for BI architectures and model building in SQL

Strong UX/UI design capability for in data visualisation

Principles for data warehouses vs. transactional databases

Database design – experience modelling database requirements for BI applications

Observability

Inventory management systems and Supply Chain experience are an advantage

Minimum experience

Compeleted Industrial and systems engineering or Logistics or related B Tech Degree

Minimum 2 years relevant experience in Business process analysis, BI and data analytics.

Proficient SQL and Strong Excel skill

Desired Skills:

SQL

PowerBI

Tableau

Qlik

Excel

Supply Chain Management

Quicksights

Qlikview

UX/UI

QlikView

Pivots

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Hybrid work week. 4 days per week. Monthly profit share bonuses. Excellent growth prospects.

Employer & Job Benefits:

profit sharing bonuses

4 day work week

Guaranteed growth

