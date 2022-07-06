C# Developer

Jul 6, 2022

Looking for a Mid level developer with a minimum of 4 to 8 years’ experience (excluding internship) who demonstrates proficiency in the following:

  • Angular / React
  • C#
  • MVC
  • SQL (Nice to have)

The role will suit someone who uses their initiative, is an independent thinker and who problem solves with ease.

A good team player with strong communication skills, ability to work under pressure, and meeting deadlines is a non-negotiable.

Desired Skills:

  • Asp.Net
  • CSS
  • Xamarin
  • Microsoft Sql Server
  • Visual Studio
  • Entity
  • C#
  • React
  • Angular
  • MVC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Well established business management consultants

