C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Looking for a Mid level developer with a minimum of 4 to 8 years’ experience (excluding internship) who demonstrates proficiency in the following:
- Angular / React
- C#
- MVC
- SQL (Nice to have)
The role will suit someone who uses their initiative, is an independent thinker and who problem solves with ease.
A good team player with strong communication skills, ability to work under pressure, and meeting deadlines is a non-negotiable.
Desired Skills:
- Asp.Net
- CSS
- Xamarin
- Microsoft Sql Server
- Visual Studio
- Entity
- C#
- React
- Angular
- MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Well established business management consultants