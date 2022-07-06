C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Looking for a Mid level developer with a minimum of 4 to 8 years’ experience (excluding internship) who demonstrates proficiency in the following:

Angular / React

C#

MVC

SQL (Nice to have)

The role will suit someone who uses their initiative, is an independent thinker and who problem solves with ease.

A good team player with strong communication skills, ability to work under pressure, and meeting deadlines is a non-negotiable.

Desired Skills:

Asp.Net

CSS

Xamarin

Microsoft Sql Server

Visual Studio

Entity

C#

React

Angular

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Well established business management consultants

