Credit Systems Developer at Mediro ICT

Our client in the Development Finance Institution (DFI) offers a permanent position to a very Senior Systems Developer who has solid experience in building Credit Systems and Credit Risk Models

They work on a Hybrid model which allows for Remote work 2 days a week, and office visits to Midrand for the remainder.

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Data Collection and Analysis

Financial Analysis

Credit Model Development:

• Provide support to Credit Model Technicians in the development of credit risk models.

• Assist in the development of calculation in credit models.

• Advise on model development taking system design into consideration.

• Develop credit models and tools from simple formats (eg. Excel) to more robust and appropriate formats for multiple users in various divisions.

Credit Lab Data warehouse:

• Integrate data sources with credit risk systems and the operating system of the bank (SAP, Cloud solutions).

• Aggregate and organise data from sources into usable formats for storage and usage in the development of credit risk models.

• Ensure accurate communication of data between credit systems, the operating system and data warehouse.

Credit System Platform:

• Design, construct and maintain an appropriate, efficient and cost-effective platform for the housing of credit risk models and tools. Designs and develops application solutions without supervision.

• Recommends system solutions by comparing advantages and disadvantages of custom development and purchase alternatives

• Confirms system/applications requirements by reviewing program objective.

• Interprets specifications, technical designs, business process flow charts in order to build fault-free system.

• Integrates applications by designing database architecture and server scripting, studying and establishing connectivity with network systems, search engines, and information servers. Integrates the application with other corporate data sources, applications, and knowledge management systems

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications or demonstrated ability to programme data solutions in SQL and Python.

Minimum of 5 years demonstrated experience in programming and systems design.

An advanced level of experience with technical architecture analysis.

Ability to manage large scale deployments of systems/applications and integration of various technologies within these systems

Minimum of 5 years senior experience in Applications Management in financial services.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Financial Systems Development and management in financial services.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in data/IT related project management.

Minimum 10 years’ experience with data quality and integrity; Financial Reporting; development of Data warehouses and Data Lakes.

Minimum 10 years’ advance experience in SQL, .NET (C#).

Programming ability in C#, .NET, HTML, XML, Python, SQL, WSDL, R.

Experience within a data analyst team preferably in the financial sector or Development Finance Institution.

Be a specialist within the Microsoft environment

Learn more/Apply for this position