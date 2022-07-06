Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

12 months extendable contract
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree (or higher) in quantitative areas such as Computer Science, Information Management, Big Data & Analytics, or related
- Azure Certification
- 3+ years’ experience in implementation of creative data solutions
- 3+ years’ experience with ETL, SQL, NoSQL and data pipelines
3+ years’ experience with data warehousing or data lakes
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineering
- ETL
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree