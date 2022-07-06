Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 6, 2022

12 months extendable contract
Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree (or higher) in quantitative areas such as Computer Science, Information Management, Big Data & Analytics, or related
  • Azure Certification
  • 3+ years’ experience in implementation of creative data solutions
  • 3+ years’ experience with ETL, SQL, NoSQL and data pipelines

3+ years’ experience with data warehousing or data lakes

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineering
  • ETL
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

